Aimee Baruah, a well-known actress and director, has shined at the national level once again. With a documentary titled 'Screaming Butterfly,' the actress who has made Assam proud across the country and abroad with her Dimasa language film 'Samkhar,' has once again won everyone's heart.

At the 17th Mumbai International Film Festival, 'Screening Butterfly' shines. The 'Silver Conch' award for best documentary at the film festival was received by Aimee Baruah's documentary, which had a duration of less than 60 minutes.

The documentary 'Screaming Butterfly' was officially awarded at a special function held on Saturday by the Films Division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

In the presence of Union Minister L Murugan, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Kosiari, and noted filmmaker Shyam Benegal, director and actress Aimee Baruah received the award for 'Screening Butterfly.' A trophy and Rs 5 lakh in cash are included in the prize. It should be noted that Mala Baruah is the creator of this international award-winning documentary.