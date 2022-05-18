Amguri MLA Prodip Hazarika made a bizarre statement on Wednesday by saying that the price hike across the state is because of the monkey eating vegetables. Pradeep Hazarika responded while talking to the media that vegetables have been damaged due to monkey infestation in the village.

“Vegetable imports were substantially greater in our area than in the rest of the country. However, the local monkeys have caused extensive damage, making it impossible for people to grow vegetables. People must purchase veggies from the market rather than cultivating them on their own. The monkeys' antics have also hampered the sale of vegetables at the market”, he stated.

The MLA also blamed the monkeys for the area's price increase. " The Russia-Ukraine conflict is indeed responsible for these issues. In Lalimchinga village, thousands of people are unable to grow vegetables. We're working hard to find a long-term solution to the problem," he continued.