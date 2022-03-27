At least seven passengers along with an 8 year old girl child died on Saturday night at Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor after a bus fell off a cliff.

A total of 45 persons have been injured as a result of the tragedy.

According to the Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP), the driver’s negligence is believed to be the cause of the accident.

"The tragedy occurred when the bus slid off a cliff near Bakrapeta which is 25 kilometres from Tirupati, due to the driver's irresponsibility," he said.

Meanwhile, The injured were sent to a neighbouring hospital for treatment.

According to the sources, the accident occurred while the bus was travelling from Dharmavaram in Anantapur district to a village near Nagari in Chittoor, transporting a wedding party of 52 persons.

The bus crashed into the Aduputappi valley on the way.

Biswabhusan Harichandan, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, has expressed great sorrow over the tragedy and expressed condolences to the bereaved.

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has expressed deep sadness over the occurrence and made an ex gratia payment of two lakh rupees to the bereaved family, as well as a monetary award of 50,000 rupees to those undergoing treatment.