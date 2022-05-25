MUMBAI: Popular film director Anubhav Sinha has revealed how his latest film 'Anek' has a connection to the Northeastern state of Nagaland.

Sinha said that the conceptualization of the film began with his Tai-Chi teacher, who is from Nagaland.

"Deepak Das is his name. A lot of times, I used to ask him...where are you from?...what is your culture like? the food you eat? among other things. During those conversations, every morning when we were working out, I got the spark, which then went to the film. I did not know much about this region as Ayushmann rightly said. I did not know about the Northeast's seven states," he said while promoting the film on Kapil Sharma's show on Sony Entertainment Television.

"I then got into it and started flipping through books as well as people. I had a lot of conversations with different people. There are not a lot of films or documentaries about the subject only articles," he said.

Singa said he had to do academic research for this film and took him a year only to study the subject I was making the film with big books.