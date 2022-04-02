Two civilians were mistakenly injured during an insurgency encounter in Arunachal.

Both the injured person was taken to Assam Medical College (AMC) in Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, the duo is being stable condition and the doctor has confirmed that the injured citizen is out of danger.

The Army personnel also appolozise to the irate crowd for the incident.

Tirap district DC Taro Mize has promised the victim compensation of two lakh rupees.