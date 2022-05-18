Assam: 2 youth killed as car rams into tree in Karimganj
On Wednesday, two young people were killed and one was seriously injured in a car accident in Assam’s Karimganj district.
The collision occurred near Kayasthagram in Karimganj, on the state border between Assam and Tripura, on national highway 8.
The four-wheeler was reportedly travelling at a high speed when the driver lost control. The vehicle collided with a tree on the side of the road, causing the accident.
After the police reached the spot the deceased bodies were taken to a hospital for post-mortem.
The deceased have been identified as Zakir Hussain and Ali Hussain.
Meanwhile, officials stated that Mahin Uddin, who was hurt in the incident, was brought to the hospital for treatment.
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