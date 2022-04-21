All of the parties running in the GMC (Guwahati Municipal Corporation) election were spotted campaigning in different parts of Guwahati and its wards in the days leading up to the election. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) performs a roadshow on the last day of campaigning, Wednesday, April 20th, to collect support for party candidates running in the GMC polls.

On Wednesday morning, a large march began from Sanaram Field in Guwahati's Bharalumukh neighbourhood and finished in Ulubari, passing through many municipal wards.

The protest was planned by Rajesh Sharma, the national state-in-charge of Assam, in collaboration with Bhaban Choudhury, the state coordinator. The demonstration, which took place from Bharalumukh to Ulubari, was attended by all AAP volunteers as well as all AAP candidates running in the next local elections.

AAP National Executive member, National Political Affairs Committee member, and Delhi MLA Atishi Marlena also attended the huge protest to urge public support for AAP candidates.