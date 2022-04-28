The Northeast Festival, which runs for a week, kicked off today at Khanapara’s Veterinary College Ground. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the North Eastern Council are putting on a festival that will cover the whole Northeast. It will be on display till May 4, 2022. Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) Biswajit Daimary officially opened the event today in the presence of representatives from nearly all of the Northeast’s states. The Sports and Youth Welfare Department of the Government of Assam acts as Nodal Department and organized the inaugural event in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Transport, Govt of Assam.

To mark the festival’s start, a half marathon, a cyclothon, and a walkathon were held today. The Speaker, ALA Daimary, Retired Air Marshal and North Eastern Council member Anjan Kumar Gogoi, and Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam Pawan Borthakur kicked off the three ceremonies. Approximately 100 delegates from neighbouring north-eastern states, as well as over two thousand athletes and sports fans from Assam attended these activities.

Extending his warm greetings to all the participants as the Chief Guest of the Inaugural Ceremony, Shri Daimary said that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a significant initiative of the Government of India to make the people understand how far India has come while passing 75 years of independence and what are there still to be done. Stating that many players from North East including Mary Kom and Lovlina have represented the country in the international sports event, he also added that involvement in sports too helps in maintaining good health. He expressed hope that the North East Festival will encourage the people, especially the new generation, in this regard.

“At a time, when the country attains 75 years of independence, the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken all measures to ensure drinking water, food and home for all so that everyone can live with dignity”, he said.

He further state Assam government has also implemented schemes like Arunoday for the same purpose. He also expressed the hope that everyone will continue to work to ensure the country’s dignity as an independent citizen of an independent India. He expressed gratitude to the festival’s organisers for organising the festival’s maiden event in Assam.

Earlier, Aanjan Kumar Gogoi, the event’s guest of honour, expressed his delight at the new generation’s sporting spirit in participating in the festival, and welcomed and greeted everyone on behalf of the North Eastern Council and the Ministry of DoNER, wishing the festival a spectacular success.

Colourful folk dances of Assam like Bodo, Missing, Karbi, Tiwa, Rabha, Hajong, Jhumur of Tea Community, Bihu Husari mesmerized all participated in the event. The programmes of Transport Department showcasing the road safety measures through Bihu Husari, Street Play and Mime to sensitise people were another attraction of today’s cultural events. Various placards were also displayed with the messages of road safety and environment protection.

Principal Secretary, Government of Assam Archana Verma, Joint Secretary Dr Chadnek Singh, Transport Commissioner Adil Khan, Planning Advisor to North Eastern Council Calvin Harrish Kharshiing were also present on the occasion as distinguished guests.

It may be mentioned that various sports events of the festival will be held in Manipur and the valedictory function will be held in Guwahati on May 4, 2022.