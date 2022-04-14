On Thursday, two bikers died after they crashed onto a parked truck in Barpeta’s Sorbhog.

The deceased were identified as Ansuma Ramchiary and Moha Bora.

Both of them were residents of the Besimari area.

As per locals, they were on a motorcycle and were at a “high speed” when they crashed onto a truck that was parked on the roadside waiting for labourers.

The vehicle departed the scene after the incident, but locals found the two riders dead on the spot.

The locals said that bikers died within 5 minutes of the accident.

The police have been notified, but neighbours believe the full guilt lies with the bikers, who were travelling at a high speed and apparently were also allegedl

The police are on the lookout for the truck that was at the accident site.

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