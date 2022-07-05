Assam Cabinet announces Rs 16,000 instead of laptops for 10th 1st Div holders
Assam's Cabinet has decided to deposit Rs 16,000 to the bank accounts of each student who has secured 1st division in HSLC (10th) exams this year in lieu of the customary laptops.
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Assam Cabinet announces Rs 16,000 instead of laptops for 10th 1st Div holders
Assam's Cabinet has decided to deposit Rs 16,000 to the bank accounts of each student who has secured 1st division in HSLC (10th) exams this year in lieu of the customary laptops.
The decision was announced by education minister Ranoj Pegu today.
It needs mention here that 22,565 students have secured 1st division in HSLC this year.
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