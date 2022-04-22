On April 21, Tezpur Police arrested five people in the Borghat area of Tezpur Sadar Police station in Sonitpur district in connection with cattle smuggling. In the Borghat area, police also confiscated two trucks with the registration numbers AS 25 DC 1697 and AS 01GC 9388, as well as 57 animals.

While Talking to The Sentinel, Additional SP (headquarters) Sonitpur, Madhurima Das said that two vehicles were carrying illegal cattle and coming towards Dhemaji. "We sent a party under the leadership of SP, Sonitpur, Sushanta Biswa Sarma and apprehended the vehicles and rescued the cattle from them."

The animals were reportedly transported from Silapathar in Dhemaji district to Byrnihat in Meghalaya, according to Das. Sadam Hussain, Rahman Ali, Salam Ali, Sahed Ali, and Safiqul Islam are the ones who have been apprehended. A case has been filed, and an investigation is underway.