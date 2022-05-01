A most wanted coal mafia was shot dead in an encounter by the Hailakandi Police on Sunday.

Abdul Ahad Choudhury, the deceased cola mafia, has been identified. He lived in the Karimganj district.

Lakhiminagar, on the boundary between Hailakandi and Karimganj, was the site of the confrontation.

Ahad was nabbed from Asimganj in Karimganj district on Saturday by policemen from Hailakandi's Lala police station, according to SP (Hailakandi) Gaurav Upadhay.

“The coal mafia managed to escape from police custody when he was being taken to Lala civil hospital for medical checkup,” said a police officer.

On Saturday, the coal mafia was apprehended by the Hailakandi Police from Sutarkandi in the Karimganj district. After the mafia attempted to flee from police custody during his medical check-up at the Lala Civil Hospital in Hailakandi, the police resorted to shooting.