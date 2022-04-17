A leader of the Congress party in Assam has joined the Paresh Baruah-led banned insurgent outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I).

The Assam Congress leader who joined the ULFA-I has been identified as Janardan Gogoi, a Congress youth leader and former vice president of Tinsukia district.

It was confirmed by Janardan Gogoi himself via a Facebook post.

Gogoi has left his home in Sadiya to join the ULFA-I camp in the jungles of Myanmar.

In a letter addressed to his wife and posted in Facebook, Janardan Gogoi cited his reasons for joining the ULFA-I.

“Some people are conspiring to finish off the existence of the Assamese society. I have realized that some political parties and so-called regional organizations have been doing business in the name of Assamese society,” Gogoi said in his letter.

He added: “Today, Assamese people have become helpless in their own motherland. I cannot become a mere spectator to attempts of eradicating the Assamese society.”

“This government has failed to listen to the opposition raised by the people in democratic manner. There is no alternative to armed rebellion to protect the interest of Assamese society,” Janardan.