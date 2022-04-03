A 27-year-old youth has been found dead in Cachar district of Assam on Sunday.

The body was recovered by locals this morning near a rail track at Burunga village in under Kalain tehsil in the Cachar district of Assam.

The deceased has been identified as Rajen Das, a resident of the locality.

Following the discovery of the body, police were called immediately.

Police have sent the body for post mortem to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) to understand the cause of death.

In the meantime, family members of the deceased have known as for an investigation into the matter, suspecting the involvement of foul play in his dying.

“The deceased is the son of Sadhan Babu. Among the natives got here throughout his physique within the morning and we known as within the police instantly,” knowledgeable a resident of the locality.

The resident added, “We suspect that he was murdered and the household and native individuals are calling for an investigation into it. We won’t accept something much less.”