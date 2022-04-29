Treatment at the Dibrugarh Cancer Centre begins the day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it.

Patients from all over upper Assam have been spotted arriving to the hospital for check-ups, chemotherapy, and other procedures.

Patients who visited the hospital today expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Narendra Modi, the state government, and the Tata Trust for the initiative, which has provided immense relief to the patients.

"We have already started the services from today. We have appointed all the doctors, medical team, nursing staff. We are in the process of installing some of the machines though most of the machines have been installed. We are in the process of getting approval from the concerned department for commissioning the PET-CT. We have started OPDs and treatment for few departments. Phase wise we will start rest of the services." - said Dr Nabajyoti Choudhury, MD, Dibrugarh Cancer Centre.