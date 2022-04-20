Barpeta police arrested 8 accused persons who were involved in the assault and brutal murder of Rubul Hoque Choudhary in Assam’s Barpeta district.

Accused has been identified as Zakil Ali aka Darog Ali, Saiful Islam, Injamul Khan, Amirul Islam, Badsha Fakir, Faridul Islam, Lal Mamud Khan and Joinal Miya, all are residents of Barpeta’s Bandali Reserve village, under police station Tarabari.

Rubul Hoque Choudhary, 22, went to the banks of the Brahmaputra near Bandali Reserve village with a friend and her sister on Saturday, where a group of miscreants caught them and demanded money, said police.

Choudhary was allegedly assaulted and murdered by miscreants after he failed to pay the demanded sum and the body was thrown into the river, police stated.

The body of the victim youth was found from the river at Bahari Parghat on Tuesday after an extended search with the help of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

A case was registered under Sections 120(B), 325, 385 and 302 of Indian Penal Code at Tarabari police station.