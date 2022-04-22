On Thursday night, under the supervision of Prasanta Dutta, Deputy Superintendent of Excise, the Margherita and Digboi Excise Circles conducted a joint extensive search, patrolling, and raid in areas such as Lakla (Jagun), 6th Mile under the Lekhapani Police Station, and Margherita Bazaar under the Margherita Police Station of Tinsukia district.

During the raid, three cases were detected. A total of 51.84 litres of IMFL, 62.4 litres of beer (for sale in Arunachal Pradesh), 7.8 litres of beer (for sale in Assam), and 10 litres of illegally distilled liquor were seized and destroyed.

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