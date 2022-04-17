A major road accident on national highway 15 in Assam's Biswanath district took the lives of five young people late Saturday night.

A group of 20 boys and girls from North Karibeel in Kosarigaon village had travelled to Rangajan in Gohpur to perform Husori. They were returning late at night when the accident took place as the driver of the vehicle in which they were coming, lost control and the vehicle overturned.

Five people, of whom two were boys and three were girls, were killed on the spot. Those who died in the accident included minors as well.

Survivors from the incident informed that the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol while driving and misjudged a turning as he was over speeding, resulting in the vehicle turning over.

Having caused the accident, the driver reportedly managed to flee from the scene.

Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, while those who received severe injuries, were shifted to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) for better treatment, informed locals, adding that they were in serious condition and might not survive.

A resident of the village from which the victims belonged, said, “We are disheartened that such an unfortunate incident took place as we are all celebrating Bihu. The group that had gone to perform included minors as well, who were killed in the accident.”

“Maybe the driver was drunk which caused the incident. We appeal to the government that it takes steps to stop drinking at least during festivities so that such an incident does not happen again,” he added.

Moreover, a police official, Pratul Doley said, “We rushed to the spot soon after getting a call about an accident. We were informed that the accident took place at around 12 in the night. Five of them were killed on the spot.”

“The deceased includes minors as well which is unfortunate. We have sent the bodies for post mortem. The injured were rushed to TMCH for better treatment,” added Doley.