On Wednesday, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta inspected the flood-affected areas of the Hojai district. Authorities in India's northeastern state of Assam said on Wednesday that more than 500,000 people have fled their homes to avoid heavy floods triggered by pre-monsoon rains that have killed seven people.

According to the state's health minister, Keshab Mahanta, Indian army soldiers rescued more than 2,000 people trapped in the Hojai district in a rescue effort that is still ongoing.

The Brahmaputra, one of the world's largest rivers, which flows from Tibet into India and Bangladesh, burst its banks in Assam over the last three days, inundating over 1,500 villages.

Torrential rains pounded most of the rugged state on Wednesday, and more rain is expected over the next two days.

"More than 500,000 people have been affected," Assam's water resources minister, Pijush Hazarika, told Reuters, adding that the seven drowned in separate incidents over the last three days.