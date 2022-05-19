Government school headmistress in Assam's Goalpara district was arrested for reportedly bringing meat to school for lunch.

Dalima Nessa, who works at the Hurkachungi ME School in Assam's Goalpara district, has been confirmed as the headmistress. She allegedly brought meat to school on the day of Gunotsav in Assam, according to reports.

The 56-year-old headmistress was charged with breaching Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, or residence) and 295A (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, place of birth (deliberate and malicious acts intended to offend religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

According to the official, the school management committee filed a complaint, after which she was arrested. The headmistress was then summoned for interrogation the next day after a complaint was filed against her. She is currently detained by the authorities.

Three people were arrested in the city's Mathgharia district earlier this month for allegedly selling venison or deer meat. The culprit was apprehended by forest department officials based on specific information.