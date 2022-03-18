A substantial amount of heroin has been recovered from Lumding railway station. The Heroin has been recovered from 15670 Guwahati Namnimua Nagaland Express train at Platform No.4.

According to the reports, the two Government Railway Police (GRP) home guard jawan namely Devajit Hazarika and Samudra Bara have raided the Sleeper Coach S3 and recovered 10 soap cases and 173.39 grams of heroin.

The heroin found is estimated to be worth more than Rs 26 lakh in the market. Police have yet to apprehend anyone in relation to the event. Lumding GRP's inquiry is still going on in the matter.

Earlier, on 16 March in Sonapur, the Crime Branch of the Assam Police in Sonapur found 130 crores of drugs in a truck at a toll gate after receiving a tip. These narcotics were introduced to Assam from Manipur.

4.6 lakh Yaba pills, 12 kilogramme Methamphetamine, and 1.5 kg Heroin were among the confiscated goods, according to police sources.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, praised the authorities and police officers.

"# AssamAgainstDrugs Another major success by @assampolice. In a major op led by Bibekananda Das, ADCP East & Nabajit Nath, OC Sonapur, 4.6 lakh Yaba tablets, 12 kg Methamphetamine and 1.5 kg Heroin have been seized. Two accused apprehended. Good work! Keep it up @GuwahatiPol" tweeted the Chief Minister.