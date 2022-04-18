The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has revoked the restriction imposed due to the pandemic and resumed physical classes for students. The institute decided to call back all the students to the campus by 21st March 2022 in a phased manner. Presently the student and research scholar strength on campus is close to 7000. There are no COVID cases on campus, yet all necessary precautions prescribed by the government are in place to be followed.

After the opening of the institute in the phased manner, physical classes, laboratories, and extracurricular activities have been completely resumed and have been running at full capacity. The research activities are at pace and laboratories are working to their full strength.

Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, expressed his satisfaction at the institute's activities resumed at their normal pace, saying, "I welcome this return to the buzz and bustle of students on our campus after two years of online study." It's great to see the students back on campus, and we're ready to get back to work in the classroom with high-quality teaching and learning."

Cultural and athletic activities have also returned in full force on campus, in addition to academic activity.

"It is wonderful for us to be on the campus!" a group of second-year students who have returned to campus for the first time after being admitted to IIT Guwahati stated about returning to campus. During the last two years, we've been missing all of our physical education classes and getting to know our classmates and batchmates. In this university setting, we are energised to learn."

Faculty members were equally excited to welcome all of the students to campus and back to classroom teaching and close collaboration in the laboratories.

In comparison to the previous two years, the academic environment is extremely vibrant.