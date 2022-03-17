In Assam’s Majuli district, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an electrician.

Sunil Patir, an electrician, has been arrested by the police. Sunil Patir, the accused, allegedly raped the underage girl when no one was present at the victim’s home, according to police.

According to a police officer, the accused went to the victim’s residence when she was alone at home and reportedly raped her by covering her mouth.

When the minor girl shouted out for aid, Patir was apprehended by her neighbours.

Locals afterwards handed him over to the cops. During interrogation, Patir admitted to his crime, according to police.