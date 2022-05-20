In Assam's Golaghat district, a man was stabbed to death by an attacker in a terrible incident, on Friday.

On Friday, a miscreant stabbed a man to death in Athkheliya Charingia village in Golaghat district, Assam. Dwipen Das, the dead, was stabbed multiple times with a sharp weapon.

According to sources, Das wife and son were also hurt in the incident and were rushed to Jorhat Medical and Hospital (JMCH). Najidul Hussain, according to accounts, was the individual who attacked Das and his family.

Following the incident, the angry mob vandalized the house of Najudul Hussain and set his house on fire. Upon receiving the information of the same, a team of police reached the spot and launched an investigation.