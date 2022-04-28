On late Wednesday night, a devastating fire erupted at Longsual in Doom Dooma in Assam’s Tinsukia district, killing one person.

The fire had erupted at the residence of two persons identified as Rajkumar Prasad and Ganesh Prasad. The fire has completely consumed both of the houses. The fire has entirely damaged three shops in addition to the dwellings.

The fire is thought to have started as a result of a short circuit.

After the fire broke out, an elderly woman died on the spot while attempting to flee the house. Anakya Devi has been identified as the dead.

Meanwhile, residents claim that fire tender came on the scene immediately after being notified of the incident.

One of the victims said, “When the fire erupted, we ran for our lives and tried to vacate our house from the back door. As it was completely dark, we didn’t realize that our grandmother could not come out with us. She was trapped inside and ultimately died.”

“We have lost everything in the fire. I had three shops and all the three have been completely devastated. I have lost properties worth Rs 40 lakhs due to the fire,” he said.