After massive landslides disrupted rail communication between hilly states like Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and South Assam with the rest of the country last Saturday, the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has begun restoration work in more than 50 locations across the Lumding – Badarpur hill section.

With the help of district authorities, Assam Rifles, NGOs, and the Indian Air Force, nearly 2,400 stranded railway passengers were rescued from New Haflong and Ditokcherra (IAF).

Following the evacuation, the NF Railway plans to begin restoration work on the entire section as soon as possible. The restoration will necessitate a large number of materials, manpower, and machinery.

Due to frequent landslide breaches in portions connecting roads with railway lines, moving heavy machinery and materials is extremely difficult.

The NF Railway, on the other hand, is speeding up the restoration process by gathering materials from various sources, including far-flung locations. The restoration work is expected to pick up speed once the weather improves. Restoration work has already been completed in nearly 12 locations.