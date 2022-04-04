Assam BJP & its ally party UPPL candidates Pabitra Gogoi Margherita & Rwngwra Narzary took oath as members of the Rajya Sabha today .

Nagaland BJP’s candidate S Phangnon Konyak also took oath as a Member of Parliament in the upper House

Chief Minister Dr.Himanta Biswas Sarma also congratulates Pobitra Gogoi Margherita and Rwngwra Narzary on being sworn in as Members of Rajya Sabha.

“With your wisdom & commitment to public service, I am sure you will raise the bar of debate in the Upper House, besides serving as the voice of the people of Assam” he added.