In a major operation, the Assam Police have busted an interstate ring of ATM fraudsters racket in Barpeta District who exchanged ATM cards of users and duped them.

Three offenders were apprehended as a result of the operation for their claimed involvement in the crime.

Meanwhile, security forces have recovered more than 35 ATM cards, a swipe machine, one automobile, two cellphones, and Rs 5,000 in cash from their custody.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Barpeta Police wrote “An interstate gang of fraudsters who exchange ATM cards from unsuspecting ATM users busted in Barpeta today with the arrest of 3 persons with the help of public. More than 35 ATM cards, a swipe machine,1 car,2 mobiles, Cash Rs-5,000 were recovered from their possession.”