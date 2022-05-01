On May 2, President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the 61st Bodo Sahitya Sabha in Assam’s Tamulpur district.

Meanwhile, preparations for the session are well on, with the organisers expecting more than 1 lakh people to attend. The session will last till the 4th of May.

“It is for the first time in the history of Bodo Sahitya Sabha that the President of India will attend the session of Bodo Sahitya Sabha. The reception committee is now ready to welcome more than 1 lakh people,” Assam Minister for Handloom & Textile, Soil Conservation and Welfare of Bodoland, Urkhao Gwra Brahma said.

This year, the session is focusing on ‘Stop Food Waste’.

“The delegates of Bodo Sahitya Sabha will be around 4,000-5,000. We are trying to make all arrangements to make this year’s Bodo Sahitya Sabha session successful. This year, we have taken a moto and trying to spread the message of ‘Stop Food Waste’,” the minister further said.

The Bodo Sahitya Sabha has been actively working for the advancement of literature, culture, and language since its founding in 1952. It is a key player in ensuring that different ethnic groups work together.

The Bodo Sahitya Sabha is preparing around 40,000 scientific and technical phrases in the Bodo language, according to reports.