AIZAWL: The Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles has recovered 751.2 grams of heroin from Venglai village in the Champai district of Mizoram.

As per the official statement, the recovered heroin is worth more than Rs 3 crore (3,00,48,000).

Assam Rifles said that the consignment was recovered by the battalion in search operation conduction on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, at least two people from Assam's Karimganj district were arrested in east Muizoram’s Champai town near the Myanmar border for possessing heroin worth over Rs 50 lakh, police officials informed.

The two accused have been identified as Ubaid Ullah and Zakir Hussain, who were travelling in a maxi cab towards Indo-Myanmar border.

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