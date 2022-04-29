Deepesh Sharma, a Sikkimese youth has been arrested by the police of Pakyong police station from Kerala yesterday around 4 pm.

Over the last few months, a resident of Padamchey, Pakyong District Police jurisdiction, has been posting a series of negative Live! Videos on Facebook.

According to reports, the father of this individual petitioned the administration to apprehend him due to his mischievous behaviour. After his first interrogation last month, he was released with the assurance that he would not repeat his behaviour, but he continued his activity after being released.

In his mischievous videos he has made extremely deteriorated statements against former CM Pawan Chamling and family, present CM and family, Sr Advocate OP Bhandari (Complainant) , Cabinet Ministers, Government Advisors, Chairpersons, and others.

Social media users were enraged by his absurd statement and demanded his arrested immediately.

After Sharma’s video of verbally attacking Sikkim’s chief minister and became viral on Facebook, OP Bhandari filed a police complaint at Pakyong Police Station.

He was charged under sections 354A and 3 of the SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act 1989, as well as sections 509 and 506.

The arrest team was commanded by SDPO/Pakyon IO DySP Mani Kumar Tamang.