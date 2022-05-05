A 16-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by her own step-father on Wednesday in Guwahati’s Chandmari area.

Ravi Vawel, the accused stepfather, allegedly drugged the victim girl before committing the atrocious act when no one else was at home, according to sources.

According to a neighbour, Vawel had been doing the act for a long time but had never been caught.

Vawel’s second wife, with whom he is currently living, is the mother of the minor girl, a class 10 student.

The incident occurred in Chandmari’s Bhaskar Nagar area

According to sources, Vawel was arrested when his first wife’s son, Sumon Vawel, filed a complaint.