Assam: Two journalists died after vehicle falls into Aai river
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Assam: Two journalists died after vehicle falls into Aia river
On Monday night, two journalists died in a tragic car accident in Assam's Borghola under Bongaigaon district.
The car was driven on the bridge that is still under construction.
The car came crashing down from the bridge and fell into the Aai river below.
The two deceased journalists have been identified as Abdul Latif and Dipankar Rai
It's unclear why the car was driving on the partially completed bridge.
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