Two Ukrainian nationals travelling without legitimate documents were apprehended in Assam’s Karimganj district on Thursday. They were arrested at the Badarpur Railway Station while boarding a train destined for New Delhi.

They were identified as 39-year-old Trishchynskyi Volodymyr and 21-year-old Nazari Vozniuk.

As per reports, the detained persons travelled from Agartala and had no valid documents like a passport or visa with them. They were travelling on the Tripura-Sundari Express (train number – 14619).

The duo was arrested based on suspicion by the on-duty Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP).

The persons told the police that they had come to India in February for vacation and while they were in Tripura, their luggage that had the documents were stolen.

As per reports, the police are in touch with the Ukraine embassy in connection with the statement and details of the detained persons.

Meanwhile, the situation is being investigated.