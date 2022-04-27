A baby girl got delivered on Border Security Force (BSF) Ambulance Boat in the middle of the river before reaching Dhubri town just away from the Ghat on Wednesday.

The villagers of Sastarghat Part-III informed Border Security Force of the area that a lady Monjila Begum (25 yrs) W/o – Forman Ali requires medical assistance due to labour pain and is in serious condition.

Following the information, the Commander of the Border Security Force’s Pattamari Border Out Post (BOP) Battalion dispatched an ambulance boat and a BSF nursing assistant to quickly evacuate the pregnant lady.

But, before reaching Dhubri town, which is located near the Ghat, a baby girl was born in the middle of the river. The lady’s and the newborn girl’s lives were saved as Border Security Force acted quickly.

Apart from monitoring the Indo-Bangladesh International Border, troops of the Border Out Post (BOP) Battalion of the Border Security Force also help border populace in emergencies and provide medical support.