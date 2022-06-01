The national president of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda has selected election in-charge of the bye-elections to be held in Tripura State.

JP Nadda selects Assam's Jayanta Malla Baruah and Ashok Singhal for election in-charge in upcoming Tripura's bye-election.

According to the press release, Kailash Vijayvargiya National secretary General and Jayant Mallah Baruah Political Secretary to Assam Chief Minister,and Ashok Singhal Cabinet Minister, Government of Assam is selected for election in-charge in upcoming Tripura's bye-election

Previously, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the date for the bye-elections to the four Assembly seats in Tripura.

The bye-poll will be held on June 23 next for 6-Agartala, 8-Bordowali, 46-Surma (SC) and 57-Jubarajnagar Assembly Constituencies.

Bye-elections in four constituencies will be held on June 23 next. The votes will be counted on June 26 next.

All the four Assembly Constituencies are poised to witness multi-corner contests.