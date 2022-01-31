DHAKA: Bangladesh's Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) has cut down the quarantine period from 14 days to 10 days, in view of the current infection rate in the country.

Prof Dr Nazmul Islam, a DGHS spokesperson, said this while briefing on the coronavirus situation virtually on January 30.

In the 24 hours to 8 am on January 30, the health directorate reported 12,183 fresh cases and 34 deaths from Covid-19, the highest since September 22 last year.