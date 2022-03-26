The Board of Control for Cricket ( BCCI ) is planning to start the Women's IPL in 2023, said Board President Sourav Ganguly on Friday, while four exhibition games will return this season after a one-year gap.

The BCCI will require the Annual General meeting (AGM's) consent to start the Women's IPL next season, after being chastised in the past for not doing so. In the inaugural edition, the Board intends to have five or six teams.

The existing ten men's IPL franchises will have the first option to purchase the Women's IPL clubs. At least four men's IPL franchises are said to be interested in hearing what the BCCI has to offer if they wish to engage in WIPL.

"The AGM must accept it (the full-fledged women's IPL)." After the IPL Governing Council meeting on Friday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told reporters, "We want to launch it by next year, hopefully."

In an interview with PTI in the month of February, Ganguly stated that the Women's IPL will begin in 2023.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel has stated that there will be four matches for the three women's teams this season, in addition to the men's IPL play-offs.

"Around the time of the playoffs, there will be four matches involving three clubs," Patel said following the meeting.

Due to the epidemic, the second half of the IPL was moved to the UAE, hence the exhibition games were not held last year. When the IPL Trailblazers won the title in 2020, they were held in the UAE.

According to Patel, the Women's IPL will have five or six teams, although this will require clearance from the General Body.

Pune is the most likely location for the women's exhibition games.

The IPL kicks off on Saturday at the legendary Wankhede stadium, with reigning champions Chennai Super Kings taking against Kolkata Knight Riders.