Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) has been awarded the prestigious "Gold Award" in the Apex India Green Leaf Awards 2021 for Environment Excellence in the Petrochemical Sector for its long-term commitment to environmental management through the adoption of best practises.

In front of the highly experienced Jury Members, the BCPL Environment Team made a presentation on the various steps taken by BCPL to protect the environment.

BCPL's commitment to environmental protection is reflected in this award, which recognises the company's operational excellence. Furthermore, in order to achieve its goal of sustainable development, BCPL has established severe environmental protection measures, ensuring that plant operations are in line with environmental regulations.