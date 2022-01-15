GUWAHATI: The death toll in the Bikaner - Guwahati Express train accident rose to nine people as 12 coaches derailed and some of them overturned near Domohani in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal on yesterday.

Meanwhile, a special train left the accident site for Guwahati at 9.50 pm with 290 stranded passengers, the CPRO informed. The special train reached Guwahati railway station around 8.30 am on Friday.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the accident site on Friday where he said that there was some issue with the equipment of the locomotive.

An NFR statement on Thursday mentioned that there were 1053 passengers on board the train at the time of the derailment.

Notably, at least 10 trains, mostly intercity and DEMU trains have been cancelled on the affected route on Friday, while a couple of trains are being short-terminated or short-originated. Another 10 long-distance trains are being diverted through alternative routes.

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