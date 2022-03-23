Manipur has reported a five-day week for government offices, saying it'll be actualized without affecting essential services. The working hours will be increased and offices will begin working from 9 am.

Nongthombam Biren Singh, who was sworn in as the chief minister for the second consecutive term, took a choice in this respect at the first cabinet assembly on Tuesday.

Singh stated, “To adjust with school timings and empower appropriate home management as well as ease traffic congestion, school timings will too change with classes beginning early at 8 am."

“The new system will improve yield and efficiency of government workers by giving much-needed rest and rejuvenation on ends of the week. It'll also enable adequate time for school children to beneficially utilize evening hours.”

The Cabinet also asked the governor to summon the first session of the new assembly and plan the election of the Speaker on March 24.

It also endorsed the “100 tasks in 100 days” program counting construction works.

The Anti-Corruption Cell of the Chief Minister’s Office will be resuscitated and strengthened.

An additional police superintendent-rank officer will head the cell as the Cabinet resolved to create Manipur corruption-free.

Toll-free numbers will be made accessible for the public to send complaints.

The statement said watchfulness and the anti-corruption office will act on significant complaints within a deadline.

The Cabinet moreover settled to form Manipur drug-free.

An inspector general rank officer will lead the Anti-Narcotics Task Drive.

The Cabinet settled to seek after enduring peace by reaching out to armed groups.

The Cabinet decided to set up support for advance money to empower beneficiaries to start lodging construction without holding up for the release of the first portion from the Centre.