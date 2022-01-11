NEW DELHI: President of the Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday tested positive for the COVID-19.

The BJP chief said he was keeping fine and was self-isolating.

"I got my COVID-19 test done after witnessing initial symptoms. My report has come positive. I am feeling fine now. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested," tweeed Nadda in Hindi.

India is currently witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and reported 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 13.29 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

A total of 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus have been reported so far. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases (1,216), followed by Rajasthan (529) and Delhi (513). About 1,552 patients infected with Omicron have recovered.