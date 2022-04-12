Dr. Ajoy Kumar, in-charge of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), on Monday alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been depriving tribal-dominated parts in the Northeastern state by not allocating sufficient funding for them in the budget.

The TPCC in-charge also stated that if the Congress party is elected, budgets will be designed with the demographic structure in view in the state.

"The indigenous people own around 60 percent of Tripura." Indigenous communities account for more than 30 percent of the overall state's population. However, the state government spends only 400 crore for the welfare of these areas, he added.

"You people have to wake up and fight for your rights," he told the Congress workers, "or else the BJP will continue to exploit you." The ruling party is depriving you of what you deserve just because tribals have fewer representation in politics," Ajay Kumar further added.

"The Congress workers should set a schedule to reach out to at least 50 families and ensure 200 votes," Kumar added, advising Congress members to reinvigorate their organisational basis in Hills. You can't blame anyone for your failure if you don't work."

AICC secretary Szarita Laphtailang, PCC president Birajit Sinha, ex-MLA Asish Kumar Saha and other senior leaders also spoke on the occasion.