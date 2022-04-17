Jagat Prakash Nadda, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will arrive here in Tripura for a two-day visit to address the party's state conference and examine the party's organisational progress, according to top sources in the party's state unit on saturday.

Although dates have yet to be confirmed, preliminary work is underway to make Nadda's first visit as national president a success, according to sources.

"His visit has been deferred three times owing to COVID-19-related restrictions and the party president's other engagements. This time, he has agreed to visit Tripura to address the party's conference. During the conference, he would hold separate meetings with all of the Pradesh unit's frontal organisations to review the party's organisational progress "said the party source.

His visit is significant in that the party is preparing to fight multiple electoral battles shortly after his visit, and the presence of the party's leader at such a crucial time will boost party workers' morale.

He will also chair a closed-door meeting of the party's core committee in Tripura, according to available information.

He will fly to New Delhi the day after he arrives in Tripura," party sources added, saying that he will most likely visit Tripura this month.