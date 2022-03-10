Manipur Chief Minister N.Biren Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won from the Heingang seat against Congress rival P Sharatchandrabby nearly 18,000 votes.

And Khuraijam Loken Singh of NPP won from the Wangoi constituency.

JD(U) wins two seats in Manipur, leading in another two.

As counting is going on in Manipur, early numbers show that the BJP is driving in 29 seats, whereas the Congress is driving in 10 assembly constituencies.

National People’s Party (NPP) is driving in 10 seats and JDU in 3 seats.

Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh is as of now driving by 2,598 votes in the Heingang constituency.

"Former CM and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh leads in Thoubal by 1225 votes."

All eyes are on the result of Assembly elections in Manipur where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks to hold power, in the interim the Congress remains confident of a win.

Assembly polls in Manipur were conducted in two stages on February 28 and March 5.

In Manipur, BJP is set against the "Manipur Progressive secular Alliance comprising the Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party, and Janata Dal."

Whereas the two major parties are anticipated to be the main contenders, other parties counting the National People’s Party (NPP), Naga People’s Front (NPF), and JD(U) are likely to play significant parts in the occasion of a fusion with no single party securing a majority.

The ruling BJP would either rise as the single largest party or cross the halfway mark, according to the exit polls.

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