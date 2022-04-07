While addressing the media on the sidelines of the BJP's 42nd Foundation Day celebrations at the state headquarters in Nityaipat Chuthek, Imphal, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh appealed to the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to continue following the footsteps of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while serving the people.

The Chief Minister Biren stated that the BJP was founded on the initiatives of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhya, and that Article 371 was removed from Kashmir with the help of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. Later, he added, with the ideology established by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the BJP began changing the political scenario of the country for a better, more developed country during his tenure as prime minister.

Narendra Modi was elected Prime Minister of India in 2014, and the BJP has been able to serve in most parts of the country since then. Biren added that the country has become one of the most powerful countries in terms of defence systems and other areas is the contribution of the Modi government.

The chief minister also urged BJP activists to follow in the footsteps of the party's founders by working together to improve the country.

The chief minister, on the other hand, refused to answer a question from the media about when the remaining six members of the government's council of ministers will be sworn in.

Governor La Ganesan swore in five council of ministers on March 21, including one from the Naga People's Front (NPF) and Chief Minister Biren Singh, at the Manipur Raj Bhavan.

A Sharda Devi, the BJP's state president, stated that the BJP has been serving the people based on fundamental humanism.Due to the party's and its workers' belief and support, the party also secured a majority in the recent 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The people of the north-eastern states, including Manipur, have demanded that AFSPA be repealed and that the ILP be implemented in Manipur, Sharda said, adding that the ILP was implemented in Manipur under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, and that the disturbed area status in the north-eastern state has also been reduced.

According to the president, the state BJP expresses gratitude to the central party leaders for emphasizing welfare and development for the country. A procession was performed as part of the occasion, which started at the state BJP headquarters and ended at Raj Bhavan, Kangla's western gate, Paona Bazaar, and the state BJP head office.