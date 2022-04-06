On Wednesday, a moderate-intensity blast shook Imphal, Manipur's capital city. The blast was recorded in the Achanbingei Mayai Leikai neighbourhood of Manipur's Imphal East district.

The blast took place outside the gate of residence of Adhyaksha of Imphal East Zilla Parishad – Pungsungbam Bimola Devi. The bomb apparently went off at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

There have been no reports of casualties or injuries as a result of the bomb incident. In the meanwhile, authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident.