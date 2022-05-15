On Saturday, a young man from Bongaigaon was apprehended for attempting to join the banned organisation ULFA (I). David Barman, 21, of Daukijar near Rakhaldubi in Bongaigaon district, has been identified as the youth.

According to the most recent update, Assamese youth have allegedly joined the ULFA (I). Despite his unwavering support for the organisation via multiple and continuous social media posts, David Barman did not join.

Police have already filed a 242/22 case against David Barman. Police arrested him under the I. T ACT 120B /121/121A RWS section 13(i) (b) U. A. (P) RWS section b6 (f). Dilip and Janmani Barman have been identified as David's parents.

The Bongaigaon Police have been watching the youth for a long time because he was a strong supporter of the organisation, having created pages for them on his social media account.

“We have done counselling with David Barman. He spoke about his willingness to join the ULFA(I)”, a police official quoted while talking to the media.