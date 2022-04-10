In a major breakthrough, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops rescued 45 cattle from the international border of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills districts, which were going to be smuggled out to Bangladesh.

The cattle were hidden in deep bushes just 200 metres from the international boundary when they were seized by BSF personnel, according to a press statement.

Since the beginning of the year, the Border Security Forces have captured 1,047 cattle worth more than Rs 1.6 crore. Apart from increasing border surveillance, the BSF has also deployed Mobile Check Posts along susceptible routes to check cattle movement towards the border for smuggling.

Moreover, the cattles that had been seized were handed over to the local police outpost for disposal.