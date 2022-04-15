The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday seized 100 kg of human hair intended for smuggling to Bangladesh along the international border in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills.

According to the Inspector General of BSF, human hair is in high demand in Bangladesh due to the thriving wig industry.

"From the international Border of East Khasi Hills area, we have recovered 100 kg of human hair destined to be trafficked to Bangladesh," a BSF spokesperson said in a statement.

According to him, Bangladesh has overtaken Myanmar as a new transit hub for human hair smuggling to China.

There is a possibility that human hair will be further transported from Bangladesh to other European nations as there is a high demand for it, the BSF official said.